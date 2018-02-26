How to create and send Animoji on iPhone X.

One of the most highly touted features of Apple's flagship phone, Face ID, is made possible by the iPhone X's new TrueDepth front-facing camera system. It senses features by projecting infrared dots in a known pattern and measuring the distance of each, thereby creating a topographical map of the subject. Rather than using this technology only for security, Apple had some fun with it and created Animoji.

Animoji are 3-D animated emoji modeled after the user's facial movements and expressions using the TrueDepth camera. The animations can be up to 10 seconds long and can be shared with any smartphone, not just other iPhones. Here's how to record and send an Animoji on your iPhone X:

Open your Messages app and open a conversation. Tap the Apps button to the left of the text box. Tap on the Animoji icon in the menu at the bottom. Choose your Animoji from the list on the left side then align your "face" inside the yellow frame that appears (it will only appear if your face is out of view). When you are ready, tap the record button and create your message. Tap it again to stop recording. You can record up to 10 seconds. When you are finished you will see a preview. Watch the preview again with the refresh button,

delete it with the trash icon, or send it.

That's all there is to it. If you don't want to send a recording, you can send an Animoji sticker that is just a still snapshot of your Animoji. To create a sticker, make the expression you want then just tap and hold the Animoji until it "unsticks," then you can drag it to the text conversation and place it anywhere you want. You don't need to hit the record button at all for stickers.