How to donate to American Red Cross with iTunes

Sometimes when a major natural disaster strikes, Apple activates iTunes donations to make it easy for customers to help. This summer is no different, with Apple opening up American Red Cross donations to help those affected by the wildfires rampaging across the state of California. If you'd like to donate, iTunes will transfer 100 percent of your donation dollars directly to the Red Cross.

Apple does not share your personal information, only the relief money. To make a donation directly from your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch:

Launch the iTunes Store app Scroll down and touch the American Red Cross button Tap the amount you wish to donate ($5 to $200) Once confirmed, the donation will be withdrawn from your iTunes payment method You will receive an iTunes email receipt

Keep in mind the American Red Cross only receives the donation, not your information. This means that the iTunes receipt and/or credit card statement will be the only way to keep a record of your donation.

Those wishing to donate can follow the same process using iTunes on a computer.