Apple announces September 12th iPhone event

Apple has announced that its next keynote will be held on Sept. 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, at 10am PT / 1pm ET. The official invitations sent today to various members of the press included the tagline "Gather round" with an image of a ring. The ring is most likely a refrence to Apple's ring shaped headquarters located at the newly built Apple Park.

Apple is expected to announce three new flagship iPhone models and a redesigned Apple Watch. Apple could also unveil its overdo new iPad Pro lineup at the event. The fourth-generation Apple Watch is expected to be the big announcement of the show. The Watch Series 4 is rumored to have a bigger screen size without increasing its casing, physical buttons and an improved heart rate detection.

As usual the event will be live streamed on Apple's website. iOS users can click here to add the event to their Calendar.

The stream will be available on Apple and iOS devices running Safari and is best viewed using iOS 10 or later and macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. PC users can use Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge, and Apple TV users will need the latest version of tvOS. Apple also noted this year that "other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required)."

Apple did not address rumors that the event will also be live streamed on Twitter.