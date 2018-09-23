How to follow Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrency prices in your Notification Center

Despite its recent woes, the cryptocurrency market isn't going to fade away; it will likely come under regulation and grow as adoption becomes widespread and scam coins are rooted out, though there probably won't be any more outrageous bubbles like that of December/January of 2017/2018. If you are a crypto investor or plan to put some money into the space, you will want to watch prices just as you would with any stock you own. The iOS Stocks app gets its data from Yahoo Finance, which lists cryptocurrencies, so you can add many of them to your watch list (most smaller currencies are not listed), then add the Stocks app to your Notification Center. Here's how to do it on iPhone:

First you'll want to add your cryptocurrency to your Stocks app. Open it up and tap the menu icon in the bottom right corner. Now tap the "+" icon in the top left corner. Now start typing in your cryptocurrency's symbol and some options should pop up, for example, type BTC for Bitcoin, ETH for Ethereum and so on. Bitcoin to US dollars will come up as BTCUSD=X. Tap on the "+" next to the one you want to add. If you aren't sure what cryptos are available or what your currency's symbol is, try opening a browser, heading to Yahoo Finance and searching for "Crypto." An option for "All crypto" should pop up in the suggestions. Take a look at that to see all of the available crypto coins/tokens. Now that it is in your Stocks watch list, you can add the Stocks app to your Notification Center by opening the Notification Center and swiping right to get to your widget screen. Scroll all the way down and tap Edit. Find Stocks and tap the "+" next to it. Now your Stocks app is in your Notifications Center where you can easily access your crypto prices.