How much RAM does the iPhone XS / XR have?

Apple doesn't list the amount of RAM inside its devices, leaving us to depend on leaks and sites like iFixit to learn what is powering any newly released iPhone and iPad models. Regulatory filings in China, published by MyDrivers, have revealed two unknowns about the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR: RAM and battery size.

According to the leaked documents, from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (TENAA) the iPhone XS is equipped with a 2,658mAh. Even though the iPhone X boasts a larger battery, 2,716mAH, Apple claims the XS battery can last 30-minutes longer.

The iPhone XS Max, which Apple claims lasts 90-minutes longer than the iPhone X, ships with a 3,174mAH battery, and the XR includes a 2,942mAh battery. Apple also claims that the XR will give you 90 more minutes of battery life.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max both ship with 4GB of RAM. The iPhone XR features 3GB of RAM, the same amount found in the now discontinued iPhone X.