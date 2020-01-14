How to get a replacement Smart Battery Case for iPhone XR or XS

Having problems with a Smart Battery Case on the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR? You may be eligible for a new case from Apple. The company recently announced its official Smart Battery Case replacement program. While the program does not extend the standard warranty on battery cases, it covers affected units for up to two years after the original retail sale.

What problems are covered?

Affected units will not charge at all, or only charge intermittently when they are plugged in. Smart Battery Cases with the defect might not charge the iPhone, or will only charge the iPhone intermittently. Neither of these issues are normal for the Smart Battery Case, which should always charge itself when connected, and keep the connected iPhone powered up for as long as possible.

Apple has identified that the charging problems described above are not a safety issue.

Which Smart Battery Cases are covered?

iPhone XR Smart Battery Case

iPhone XS Smart Battery Case

iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Case

The following models are included in the replacement program:

Smart Battery Cases manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019 may be affected.

How to get a replacement at no charge

Visit the Smart Battery Case Replacement Program Schedule an appointment at an Apple Retail Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider Apple will inspect your Smart Battery Case to determine eligibility If your case is replaced at no charge, Apple will dispose of the defective case in an environmentally friendly way

Customers who purchased a defective Smart Battery Case can claim a free replacement two years from the initial purchase date, which means the program will begin to expire starting in January 2021.