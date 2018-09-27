iPhone XS Max sets higher bar for smartphone displays

The iPhone XS Max has matched or exceeded the best smartphone displays ever tested by DisplayMate. In the company's iPhone XS Max OLED Display Technology Shoot-Out, the iPhone XS Max was shown to deliver multiple improvements over the iPhone X, setting new smartphone display records in the process.

After testing, DisplayMate gave the iPhone XS Max its Best Smartphone Display Award, along with its highest ever grade of A+ for display quality. DisplayMate says the XS Max OLED offers "considerably better" display performance when compared to other smartphones on the market. The report concludes with a statement describing the XS Max display as a "very impressive top tier smartphone display."

In fact, the XS Max matched or set new records for display performance in several areas. Color accuracy, brightness, contrast ratio, and screen resolution are just a few of the categories where the iPhone XS Max currently dominates the specs for OLED displays. The great news for fans of smaller form factor iPhones is that the standard iPhone XS shares its display technology with the iPhone XS Max.

The iPhone XS Max Super Retina custom OLED display is 6.5-inches diagonally and covers the device from edge-to-edge. Resolution is a whopping 2688 x 1242 pixels, which delivers 458 pixels per inch. Wide color (P3), True Tone, and a 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio round out the package.