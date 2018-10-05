How to track your UPS, FedEx, USPS and other shipments with ParcelTrack

Brick and mortar stores have been on the decline for over a decade as online shopping has become increasingly popular and shows no signs of slowing down. If you are among those that do most of their shopping on Amazon, Ebay, Etsy or any other online store, then you probably have multiple packages coming every week. Rather than copying a tracking number and going to its delivery service's website to enter it and see where your package is, you can manage all of your deliveries under one roof, so to speak.

ParcelTrack simplifies tracking your deliveries - just enter your tracking code, or better yet, let the app read it right out of the email and you are set - it identifies the shipping company and provides the tracking data to you. Here's how to set up and use ParcelTrack on iPhone and iPad:

Open the ParcelTrack app and tap the "+" button in the bottom center to add a tracking number. If you have copied a tracking number out of an email from the shipper, ParcelTrack will read it right off your clipboard. Otherwise you can enter it manually. ParcelTrack will automatically identify the delivery service and fill it in. You can add the contents of the package and the shipper's name. Tap "Save" when you are finished. You can also create a ParcelTrack email account that you can forward your shipment confirmation emails to. The app will pull the tracking numbers out of the emails and begin tracking. Once you've entered your tracking number and saved it, ParcelTrack will ask to send notifications and so on. You will then have a list of your expected deliveries. Tap on one to see more detail.

That's all there is to it, it makes tracking your packages much easier than jumping from UPS to FedEx to USPS and so on. Once an parcel has been delivered, you can swipe left on it to archive it for your records. The app is free with a premium upgrade ($2.99) that lets you sync across devices, track with GPS in real-time and scan barcodes of items that you are shipping.