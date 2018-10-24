How to download your personal data from Apple

Apple recently revamped its main privacy page. The portal contains various information about Apple's commitment to protecting privacy as well as the latest version of the company's Privacy Policy. Apple has also launched a new feature, making it possible for customers to download their own data from Apple's servers.

Apple first introduced the download feature in Europe, to comply with recently passed privacy laws (otherwise known as the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR). Now those using Apple services such as iCloud in the US and Canada can take advantage of the feature.

To download all or parts of your personal data from Apple, follow these steps: