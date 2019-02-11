Forwarding text or photos in the Messages app on iPhone can be faster than sending a new message from scratch. Whether the content is an iMessage or text message the process is the same. How to forward a message on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch may not be obvious at first. But resending images or a text message only takes a few steps.

Multiple text bubbles or pictures can be selected and forwarded at the same time, to multiple recipients if needed. In the example below, one photo is forwarded using the native iOS Messages app on iPhone.

Follow these steps to forward a text or iMessage on your Apple device: