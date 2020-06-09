How to see who sent a sticker in Messages on iPhone

Stickers are a fun way to interact with iMessage on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. A wide variety of apps deliver their own sticker packs, and unique stickers can be purchased in the App Store. Personalized memoji stickers can also be created, and sent to others in a message thread. When there are many stickers in a group message, things can get confusing fast.

Stickers can be sent as a normal message reply, just like a photo. But stickers can also be placed anywhere on the screen. Some people will dump stickers all over the place, obscuring message text. If you need to see what was written the message can be brought to the foreground. It's also possible to see who sent the sticker, and where you can get the sticker for your own use.

Stickers can also be deleted from a thread. To read a message under a sticker on iMessage, or see who sent a sticker follow these steps: