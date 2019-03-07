How to look up a forgotten Apple ID

Submitted by Fred Straker on
Nothing is worse than forgetting an important password. Except maybe forgetting all of your sign in credentials completely. Without the email address associated with your Apple ID, the account cannot be accessed. The good news is Apple makes it possible to look up a lost Apple ID. In the worst case scenario, finding a forgotten Apple ID takes trial and error.
Follow these steps to find your lost Apple ID email and re-authenticate your account with Apple:
- Open the page https://iforgot.apple.com in a web browser
- Click "look it up"
- Enter your first name, last name, and email address. Click Continue
- If the email is not linked to an Apple ID, click Try Again
- Repeat steps 3-4 until your email address is recognized
- Follow the prompts to re-authenticate your Apple ID