Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?! now availble for preorder on the Apple App Store

Daylight Studios has brought its newest Holy Potatoes! title to the Apple App Store. A Spy Story?! dropped on Steam in November of 2018, and now it is available for preorder for iOS. If you have never played a Holy Potatoes game, they're simulation titles where you manage your own spaceship and weapons shop. This time around you manage your own spy agency while trying to discover the truth about your parents disappearance.

The developer behind the Holy Potatoes franchise, Daylight Studios, has tweaked A Spy Story for mobile devices. The UI has been adjusted and the font has been increased for smaller screens. Besides the few mobile tweaks, A Spy Story?! looks to be a complete port of the desktop version. Players can play as potato twins Ren and Rexa as they recruit and train new spies, create new genetically modified spys through genetic splicing, plan secret missions and heists and more.

The Holy Potatoes games are also all about building, and A Spy Story is no different. You can customize, enhance and upgrade your own spy agency to develop the best tools to build weird gadgets, vehicles, facilities, and training stations. You'll then be able to infiltrate the enemy headquarters and find your parents.