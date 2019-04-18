How to view downloaded books on iPhone

Getting content offline can vary widely between different sources and apps. When you're depending on an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch to get through a long flight or commute, it means downloading music, books and video directly to your iOS device. Finding books to read without a data connection requires browsing the books that are stored locally in the Books app.

Luckily, there's a simple way to see which books are available to read without an internet connection. To show all downloaded books on your iPhone, follow these steps:

  1. Launch the Books app
  2. Tap the Library tab on the bottom
  3. Select Collections
    4. iOS Books library
  4. Choose Downloaded
    5. iOS Books collections
  5. The Books app shows all books locally stored on your device
    6. iOS Books downloaded

