How to see the last time an iPhone app was used

Apps tend to pile up on the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. Some apps are even downloaded and never used at all. Clearing out those apps that are not frequently used can simplify your iOS device and free up extra storage space. Apple makes it easy to see the last time an app was launched, which can help get rid of clutter.

iOS can be configured to offload apps automatically, however manually deleting or offloading apps that are not frequently used can be helpful. Follow these steps to see the last time your iOS apps were opened: