How to reset iPhone settings without deleting data

Looking for that fresh, new home screen look? The iPhone, iPad and iPod touch can easily restore default settings without wiping your photos, music and other data. In addition to the Home Screen icon layout, stored location data, Wi-Fi networks and more can be reset to a blank slate.

Note that using "Reset All Settings" will also remove Apple Pay cards.

Follow these steps to reset some (or all) of your iPhone settings without removing your contacts, photos and other data: