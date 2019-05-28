How to request money with Venmo

The Venmo app is a digital wallet that makes sending cash to friends, family and even vendors easier than PayPal. Venmo links your account by your phone number, while PayPal uses your email. This allows Venmo to easily locate your friends and family using your device's built-in contacts, and typically makes searching for someone easier within the app. Venmo users are also assigned a QR code that other users can scan using their mobile device's camera. Many iOS users prefer the Venmo app over PayPal because it makes sending cash easier and quicker than having to fumble with clunky email addresses.

Venmo also processes payments faster. It only takes 1 business day to process a transaction, compared to PayPal which takes 3-4 business days. This makes Venmo a great option for paying the dinner bill or for smaller vendors who typically survive on cash payments.

Vemo does not charge fees for sending or receiving/withdrawing money if you use the standard transfer to your bank account. There are also no monthly or annual fees. You can see a list of fees for premium features and other services here.

To send cash using the Venmo app and your iOS device you need to create a Venmo account, and be physically located in the United States. You will also want to link a bank account to your Venmo so you can transfer your balance in the future. Here's how to send cash using the Venmo app:

Log in to your Venmo account. Tap the 3 lines in the upper left hand corner. Tap "Search People. Enter the name or @username of the person who you want to request (or send) money from. Tap "Feed" or "Between You." Tap "Pay or Request." Enter the amount of cash you want to receive (or send). Tap "Request" (or Pay). Enter a note, emoji or use a Bitmoji sticker. Tap the green "Request $x.xx from..." button at the bottom of your screen.

Select "Between You" if you want your Venmo transaction to be private.

A notification will be sent to the person you have requested cash from. They can choose to either pay or deny your request. You will receive an email to your attached account either way.

The Venmo app is free to download from the Apple App Store.