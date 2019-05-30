How to connect your Bitmoji to Venmo

Bitmoji is an expressive cartoon avatar that can be linked to your Snapchat or used as a Sticker in the Apple Messenger app. You can download the Bitmoji app for free from the App Store, then use your device's camera to create an avatar that looks something like you. There is even a Bitmoji keyboard option for iOS, and tons of outfits for you to choose from. Once created, you can then use any of the Stickers from the huge Bitmoji library in most of the popular chat apps, including the payment app Venmo.

Here's how to link your Bitmoji to your Venmo account:

Open the Venmo app and sign in to your account. Tap the 3 lines in the upper left hand corner. Tap "Settings." Tap Bitmoji. Tap the "Enable Bitmoji" slider. Open the Snapchat app. Tap "Continue." Tap "Continue" again to confirm you want to connect your Venmo account.

You can now add your Bitmoji avatar to any payments or payment requests made through the Venmo app. Just tap the Bitmoji icon at the bottom of the "Pay or Request" screen, then choose one of the Bitmoji Stickers to attach. Tap the "Request" or "Pay" button to send your request or payment with your Bitmoji.