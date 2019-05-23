How to close your Venmo account

Venmo is a quick and easy way to send money to your friends or family from your smartphone, but you cannot close or delete your account from a mobile device or in the app. To close your account you must visit venmo.com from a computer, then follow the steps below, but first make sure to transfer any funds in your balance to your bank account.

Log in to your Venmo account. Click "Settings." Scroll down and click "Close My Venmo Account." Click "Next" in the pop up box. Review and download your most recent statement. Click "Next." Click "Close Account."

Clicking the "Close Account" button will permanently close your account forcing you to sign up again if you want to send money with the Venmo app in the future. Any funds remaining in your Venmo account will not be made available to you. You will receive one final transaction history via email after you close your account.