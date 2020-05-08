How to find COVID-19 testing sites in Apple Maps

Apple Maps features a section dedicated to COVID-19 testing centers. Hospitals and testing facilities can add their data to Apple Maps using a special registration page. Anyone looking for a COVID-19 test in the United States can see a list of nearby options in Apple Maps on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

Detailed information for each site, including hours and a contact phone number may be provided. Much like other place categories, such as Fast Food and Gas Stations, COVID-19 testing sites can be found in a specific region by scrolling the map. Some test locations may require an appointment or a referral from a healthcare provider.

Follow these steps to see COVID-19 testing sites in Apple Maps: