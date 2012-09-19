When is the iOS 13 release date?

When will iOS 13 come out? When can I install iOS 13 on my iPhone? When does Apple launch iOS 13?
Apple officially releases iOS 13 to the general public on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Check here to see which Apple devices support iOS 13. Apple also announced that iOS 13.1 would roll out to users on Monday, September 30, 2019.
iOS updates have been delivered during the third week of September for the past seven years. We originally predicted the iOS 13 release date would be Monday, September 16, 2019.Historical iOS launch dates
- iOS 12: Monday, September 17, 2018
- iOS 11: Tuesday, September 19, 2017
- iOS 10: Tuesday, September 13, 2016
- iOS 9: Wednesday, September 16, 2015
- iOS 8: Wednesday, September 17, 2014
- iOS 7: Wednesday, September 18, 2013
- iOS 6: Wednesday, September 19, 2012
tags:
Comments
Add new comment