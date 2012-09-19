When is the iOS 13 release date?

Apple officially releases iOS 13 to the general public on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Check here to see which Apple devices support iOS 13. Apple also announced that iOS 13.1 would roll out to users on Monday, September 30, 2019.

iOS updates have been delivered during the third week of September for the past seven years. We originally predicted the iOS 13 release date would be Monday, September 16, 2019.