What is my AppleCare agreement number?

How can I find my AppleCare agreement number? What is the registration number on my AppleCare protection plan?
AppleCare protection plans can extend warranty coverage on Apple devices, even covering accidental damage repairs. When an AppleCare plan is purchased individually, it must be registered before use.
To find your AppleCare agreement number, look at the card that came with your plan titled "Web Registration Instructions". The agreement number appears at the bottom of the page.When AppleCare coverage is purchased along with a new iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, Apple automatically registers the plan for you. To find the agreement / registration number of an active AppleCare plan, check Apple Support online.
tags:
Comments
Add new comment