Where is Find My Friends / Find My iPhone?

Two long-running apps on the iPhone, Find My iPhone and Find My Friends have been replaced. Devices running iOS 13 and later will no longer support Find My iPhone or Find My Friends.

Instead, the functionality of these apps has been integrated into a single app: Find My.

Locating friends, sharing your location, locating a missing Apple device, and more can be accomplished with the Find My app. Look for the Find My icon on your iPhone home screen running iOS 13 or later.