Can I find my iPhone when it's offline?

Find My can deliver the last known location of an iPhone that's switched off or has a dead battery. But what if your iPhone has power with no data connection?

Offline Finding can locate your iPhone or iPad on iOS 13 and later. This feature uses Bluetooth to communicate with nearby Apple devices to relay your lost iPhone's location to iCloud, even if it's not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data. Data transmitted with Offline Finding is encrypted.

Navigate to Settings -> Apple ID -> Find My -> Find My iPhone Toggle Offline Finding ON (green switch)

Make sure Offline Finding is enabled on your device with these steps: