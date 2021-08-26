How to use separation alerts on iPhone

The Find My app can help locate any Apple device linked to iCloud. With iOS 15, the app gains a new feature that automatically warns you if a device gets left behind. Separation alerts can be set up for Mac, iPad, AirTag, and more.

Whenever your other hardware gets too far from the iPhone, iOS sends a notification. These alerts can also be set up directly on Apple Watch, iPad, and Macs running the latest version of macOS.

Follow these steps to activate separation alerts in Find My on iPhone: