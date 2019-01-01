How much is AppleCare+ for iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro?

AppleCare+ coverage for the latest iPhones is similar to last year's offerings. AppleCare+ extends warranty coverage to two years and adds accidental damage repairs for a fee. The top level of AppleCare+ includes theft and loss coverage for a deductible, in the event that an iPhone needs complete replacement.
Costs for AppleCare+ on the iPhone 11 lineup are as follows:AppleCare+
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: $199
- iPhone 11 Pro: $199
- iPhone 11: $149
AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: $299
- iPhone 11 Pro: $299
- iPhone 11: $199
Fees and deductibles
- Screen repair: $29 (up to two incidents)
- Other repair: $99 (up to two incidents)
- Theft or loss (iPhone 11): $229
- Theft or loss (iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max): $269
