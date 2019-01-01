How much is AppleCare+ for iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro?

AppleCare+ 2019 logo

AppleCare+ coverage for the latest iPhones is similar to last year's offerings. AppleCare+ extends warranty coverage to two years and adds accidental damage repairs for a fee. The top level of AppleCare+ includes theft and loss coverage for a deductible, in the event that an iPhone needs complete replacement.

Costs for AppleCare+ on the iPhone 11 lineup are as follows:

AppleCare+
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max: $199
  • iPhone 11 Pro: $199
  • iPhone 11: $149

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss

  • iPhone 11 Pro Max: $299
  • iPhone 11 Pro: $299
  • iPhone 11: $199

Fees and deductibles

  • Screen repair: $29 (up to two incidents)
  • Other repair: $99 (up to two incidents)
  • Theft or loss (iPhone 11): $229
  • Theft or loss (iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max): $269

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
AppleCare+

Comments

Add new comment