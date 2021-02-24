A limited number of Apple Watch units might not charge after entering Power Reserve mode. Power Reserve normally saves the last of the battery life remaining by shutting down all features except the time. Pressing the side button in Power Reserve displays the time and a red low battery icon. When the battery gets too low, the watch will automatically enter Power Reserve.

Normally, charging the watch while it's in Power Reserve brings back full functionality when the battery gains enough power. Some users of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 5 have noticed their watch doesn't charge and gets stuck in Power Reserve. In some cases, the watch is bricked and completely unusable.

Update to WatchOS 7.3.1 or later

Everyone with an Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE should immediately update watchOS. This will prevent the Power Reserve bug from happening on your device. If you are already experiencing the problem, the watch needs attention from Apple.

How to fix Apple Watch stuck in Power Reserve

To confirm the version of watchOS currently installed on your device, launchon Apple Watch and navigate to

First try leaving the Apple Watch on its normal charger for at least 30 minutes. If this doesn't work, you may be eligible for the Apple Watch free repair program.

Only a small number of Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 5 units running watchOS 7.2 or watchOS 7.3 are affected by this problem. Contact Apple Support directly to start the process of repair. Apple Watch repairs must be sent for mail-in service at an Apple Repair Center.