How much is AppleCare+ for Apple Watch Series 6?

What are the service fees for AppleCare+ damage repair on Apple Watch Series 6?
AppleCare+ extends coverage on Apple Watch Series 6 models for two years from the date of purchase. Coverage includes two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months. The cost for AppleCare+ plans vary based on which model is protected:
Apple Watch Series 6 and Nike
- $3.99 per month or $79.00
Each damage incident requires a $69 service fee not including tax.
Apple Watch Edition and Hermes
- $4.99 per month or $149.00
Each repair incident requires a $79 service fee not including tax.
