How much is AppleCare+ for Apple Watch Series 6?

Apple Watch Series 6

AppleCare+ extends coverage on Apple Watch Series 6 models for two years from the date of purchase. Coverage includes two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months. The cost for AppleCare+ plans vary based on which model is protected:

Apple Watch Series 6 and Nike

  • $3.99 per month or $79.00

Each damage incident requires a $69 service fee not including tax.

Apple Watch Edition and Hermes

  • $4.99 per month or $149.00

Each repair incident requires a $79 service fee not including tax.

