How do I mute an email thread on iPhone?

Email threads with many people on them can quickly become a nuisance, especially if you have notification sounds going off for every reply. The ability to mute text conversations has been around for a while and finally iOS 13 brings that ability to the Mail app. If you have an email thread you'd like to silence, you can do so by swiping left on the email and tapping More, then tapping Mute.

Now you will see a mute symbol on the email (a crossed out bell). Just do the same thing if you want to unmute it at some point.