Where is the Camera Roll on iOS 13?

I updated my iPhone to iOS 13 and the Camera Roll is gone. Where are my Camera Roll photos on iPhone? Where is Camera Roll on iPadOS?
Apple redesigned the Photos app in iOS 13 and iPadOS. If you've updated your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, you may notice that the Camera Roll is missing.
All of your photos are still accessible as they were captured or saved. There are two ways to find the new version of the Camera Roll:
Photos -> All Photos
- Launch the Photos app
- Tap the Photos tab
- Tap All Photos
Albums -> Recents
- Launch the Photos app
- Tap the Albums tab
- Open the Recents album
tags:
Comments
Add new comment