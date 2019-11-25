How to download Disney+ content for offline viewing

All of the major streaming content providers, including Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Apple TV+ let you download your favorite shows and movies so you can watch them offline when you don't have an internet connection. This is perfect for long flights or car rides where you don't want to stream using cellular data, or for any time you have a lousy internet connection. The recently launched Disney+ streaming service follows suit, allowing you to download Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and much more content for offline viewing. Here's how to do download Disney+ shows and movies to your iPhone or iPad so you can watch them without an internet connection:

Open up your Disney+ app on your iPhone or iPad and find the show or movie you want to download. Tap on the download button to add it to your downloaded content. You can find your downloaded content under the downloads tab. Simply tap on the show or video to play it. To remove downloads, tap on the Edit button in the top right corner and select the download you want to delete by checking the box to the right. Once selected, tap Delete.