Can I use Google Voice with Siri?

Yes, Google Voice supports Siri integration. Siri can be asked to make calls or send text messages using your Google Voice number.

Follow these steps to let Siri interact with the Google Voice app:

Navigate to Settings -> Siri & Search Scroll down to the list of apps and tap Google Voice Toggle Use with Ask Siri -> ON (green switch)

For Siri to respond to commands, Ask Siri must be turned ON under Settings -> Siri & Search. You can choose Press Home for Siri and/or Listen for "Hey Siri" to enable the Siri voice assistant.