Can I use Apple TV with multiple TV screens?

How do I connect Apple TV to more than one TV? Can I use multiple displays with one Apple TV?
The Apple TV has a single HDMI output for one display. There is no built-in support for multiple TV screens, or for showing different content on different displays.
Playing the same content from one Apple TV to multiple screens is possible with an HDMI splitter. These are sold separately and come in different configurations.For example, a 1x4 splitter such as the Portta Intelligent HDMI Splitter connects an Apple TV to four TV screens. These devices can support Ultra HD 4K and are backwards compatible with 1080p and 720p HD resolutions. To use more displays, HDMI splitters can be cascaded to support up to 64 simultaneously connected TVs.
