How can I delete the Spotify storage cache?

Can I clear the Spotify cache to free up storage space on iPhone?
Checking available storage on iPhone shows which apps are using the most space. Spotify music can add up, since streaming builds a cache and downloaded songs are stored locally.
To reduce the amount of space used by the Spotify app, follow these steps to clear the cache:
- Launch Spotify and tap the Home tab
- Tap the gear icon in the top right corner for Settings
- Choose Storage
- Tap the Delete Cache button
tags:
Comments
Add new comment