How do I change the amount of seconds the fast-forward and rewind buttons go on Apple TV?

There is no way to increase or decrease the amount of time a single click on the Siri remote will fast-forward or rewind, but there are plenty of other options that work just as well, if not better. Aside from the aforementioned method you can also pause your show, then use the touchpad to scrub forward and backward. This can be difficult to do with any precision though, so your best option in just about any situation is to hold down the microphone button and tell Siri what to do, like "rewind one minute" or "start over from beginning." A great useful trick you may not know is to say, "what did they just say?" which will make Siri rewind 15 seconds and turn on subtitles to make sure you get it the second time around. The closed captioning will automatically turn off after the repeated segment is finished.