How do I qualify for Apple Education Pricing?

Discounted purchases from the Apple Online Store for Education are available to eligible individuals.

The following people qualify for Apple education pricing:

Faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of any college or grade level.

Students of any college or grade level.

Newly accepted college students and their parents.

Note that quantity limits per academic school year apply. Apple reserves the right to audit customer eligibility and may charge the difference in price for any discounted products that are purchased by an unqualified individual.