How can I see Apple Education Pricing discounts?

While not everyone can qualify for Apple education pricing, the available discounts and promotions can be viewed at any time.

Head over to the Apple Online Store for Education to see Apple's education-specific online store. Deals can be had on Macs, iPads and more. Not all products have special education pricing.

Apple runs promotions for back-to-school, sometimes offering specials such as a free pair of headphones with the purchase of a computer. Qualified individuals can purchase products from the Apple Online Store for Education in limited quantities per academic school year.

Purchases can also be made in an Apple Retail Store or through an Authorized Campus Reseller.