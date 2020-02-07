How to set parental restrictions on HBO Now

There is no catchall setting on iPhone that will block explicit content across all content providers, so if you don't want your kids watching rated R movies or listening to explicit lyrics, you're going to have to block it on each service you subscribe to. That means you will have to individually set restrictions on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Spotify and so on. There are two ways to restrict content on HBO's à la carte subscription HBO Now - a quick and easy Kids Lock or a more granular approach that lets you block content by its rating. Here's how to do both on iPhone or iPad:

Kids Lock

The Kids Lock is a quick lock you can use if you hand over your iPhone to your child but you haven't yet set up parental controls. To engage it, tap on the Browse button at the bottom, then tap on the Kids section. Now you will might see a message about Kids Lock if this is the first time you've opened the Kids section. Just tap "Got it" to continue. Once you are in the Kids section, just tap the lock at the top left (you will be prompted to create a PIN if you haven't already made one). Now you will need the PIN to exit the Kids section, just tap the lock button again to unlock and you will be prompted to enter the PIN.

Parental Controls