How long can coronavirus / COVID-19 survive on my iPhone or other smartphone?

Can coronaviruses live for an extended period of time on phones, tablets and other devices? If so, how long?
According to information published by the World Health Organization in 2003 regarding the stability and resistance of the SARS coronavirus, SARS-coronaviruses can survive on glass and plastic surfaces anywhere between 72 and 96 hours.
As a result, it is important to include your phone and other devices as part of your preventative strategies to protect yourself and your community from the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, visit Can I catch coronavirus / COVID-19 from my phone?
