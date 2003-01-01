How long can coronavirus / COVID-19 survive on my iPhone or other smartphone?



According to information published by the World Health Organization in 2003 regarding the stability and resistance of the SARS coronavirus, SARS-coronaviruses can survive on glass and plastic surfaces anywhere between 72 and 96 hours.

As a result, it is important to include your phone and other devices as part of your preventative strategies to protect yourself and your community from the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, visit Can I catch coronavirus / COVID-19 from my phone?