Where can I buy an Apple Mask?

The reusable Apple Mask was designed by Apple engineers in California. Apple created their own mask to distribute to Apple corporate and retail employees.

Apple has not announced any plans to sell the Apple Mask to customers. At this time, the Apple Mask is only available to Apple employees.

The mask features a unique design that is form-fitting, adjustable, and provides space for glasses to fit properly without getting foggy. Apple Masks come in a five-pack, with each mask individually wrapped.