Apple releases COVID-19 screening website and app

Apple has launched a new app and website with up-to-date information to help people stay informed about COVID-19 aka the coronavirus. Both the app and website were created in partnership with the CDC1, the Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA, according to the press release. The new COVID-19 screening tool and resources aims to help people stay informed and stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Users can use the screening tool to answer a series of questions about symptoms, travel and contact they have had with other people. The app or website will then provide CDC recommendations on the next steps a user should take. Recommendations include information such as if testing is needed and when to contact a medical provider. The app and website also provides tips on social distancing, how to monitor symptoms and answers to frequently asked questions.

The COVID-19 app and website will keep all information private and secure.

iPhone and iPad users can also use Siri for guidance on COVID-19. Siri can now deliver up-to-date information from both Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and US Public Health Service.

Other helpful COVID-19 apps include CDC and WHO Info.

The Apple COVID-19 app is available for free on the App Store.