Can I clean my iPhone or iPad with Clorox or Lysol disinfecting wipes?

With coronavirus / COVID-19 fueling concerns about how to disinfect all types of personal items, including smartphones, tablets and computers, many owners are wondering whether everyday disinfectant wipes like Clorox Disinfecting Wipes or Lysol Disinfectant Wipes can be used to clean their iPhone or iPad without damaging their devices.

The answer is: Yes.

Apple has issued guidance on how to safely and effectively disinfect your iPhone or iPad. For more information, visit How to disinfect and clean your iPhone.