Can I use hand sanitizer to clean or disinfect my iPhone or iPad?

Because the formulations of hand sanitizers vary so widely and often aren't disclosed, there are better methods for disinfecting your iPhone. Due to coronavirus / COVID-19 fueling concerns about how to disinfect all types of personal items, Apple has released updated guidance on cleaning your devices that indicates that everyday disinfectant wipes like Clorox Disinfecting Wipes or Lysol Disinfectant Wipes can be used to clean iPhones and iPads without damaging those devices.

For more information, visit How to disinfect and clean your iPhone.