Will my antimicrobial iPhone screen protector or case protect me from coronavirus?

Otterbox, InvisibleShield, Speck and many other smartphone case and screen protector manufacturers have antimicrobial versions of their products that claim to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria. While this may be helpful in protecting you from harmful bacteria like E. coli and staph, the antimicrobial protection does not apply to viruses. It is understood that coronaviruses such as COVID-19 and SARS can survive on glass and plastic surfaces for 72 - 96 hours. That being the case, it's a good idea to wipe your iPhone down with something like Clorox Disinfecting Wipes or Lysol Disinfecting Wipes that do kill viruses, and to follow other guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting your iPhone