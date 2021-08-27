How to add a vaccine passport to Wallet on iPhone

Vaccination cards are just paper and they aren't always the correct size to fit in a wallet. Some have taken photos or scans of their card to store in the iPhone Photos app. This is the simplest way to keep a copy of your vaccination card with you at all times. For more convenience and better verification, there is a way to add proof of vaccination to your Wallet app.

Some states such as New York offer their own digital vaccination certificate. Since there is no national vaccine passport program, private companies have developed processes to create digital vaccination certificates.

One example is GoGetDoc, which offers different tiers of verification.

Launch a web browser and navigate to gogetdoc.com/vaxyes Click the button Get a Free Vaccine Passport Follow the prompts to verify your phone number Take photos of your ID and COVID-19 Vaccination Record and upload to VaxYes for verification When you receive the verification text message, click Add to Wallet Your vaccine digital certificate is stored in the Wallet app

Follow these steps to add your vaccine passport to Wallet on iPhone: