Can I find my iPhone from a PC or Android phone?

Macs and other Apple devices have a Find My app to locate your iPhone / iPad / Mac, but I can't get that app on my PC. How can I find my iPhone from Windows, Android or other non-Apple devices?

How to find your iPhone / iPad from a PC or other non-Apple device.

While there is no stand-alone Find My app for a PC, you can still easily locate your missing iPhone or other device simply by signing into iCloud through a browser. For instance, regardless of what device you are on, you can open up a Chrome browser and go to icloud.com, log in and click on Find iPhone.

How to find your iPhone / iPad from a PC or other non-Apple device.

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
iCloud

Comments

Add new comment