Can I shop Kroger online?

A lot of food stores offer online shopping for delivery or pickup, does Kroger?
As one of the top grocery chains in the U.S., Kroger certainly has an app that lets you do your grocery shopping right from your iPhone or iPad. You can have your order either delivered or prepared for pickup. Additionally, the app makes it easy to find and apply coupons and collect points and rewards. You can also refill prescriptions with Kroger Pharmacy via the app.
