Can I shop Wegmans online?

Many grocery stores offer online shopping and will either deliver or prepare your order for pickup. Does Wegmans do this?
Although far from the biggest grocery chain in the U.S., Wegmans often tops lists of the best grocery stores in the country. As such, it does offer online shopping for delivery or curb-side pickup via its app. With the app you can do your food shopping from your iPhone or iPad and easily browse and apply digital coupons as well.
