Find a Playstation 5, Xbox X and other hard-to-find products with this holiday-saving app

Just in time for last-minute holiday shopping, product tracking service whohasit.today is back on the Apple App Store. The latest version of the whohasit app offers improved navigation, a more intuitive interface and, as always, monitors dozens of online retailers and delivers notifications directly to your iPhone or other iOS device the moment the item you’re looking for becomes available.

The whohasit.today app and service debuted in 2013, the year that both the Playstation 4 and Xbox One first hit warehouse shelves. That year, whohasit helped many shoppers put those two consoles and a number of other hard or seemingly impossible-to-find gifts under the tree. According to the folks at whohasit, they’re hoping to do it again this holiday season.

“Seven years after whohasit debuted on the App Store, so much has changed yet so much has stayed the same,” a spokesperson for whohasit.today told iPhone FAQ. “There’s just as much enthusiasm for the latest and greatest products — especially the new video game consoles — but the challenges of getting your hands on one are even greater than they were the last time around. Hopefully whohasit.today can help everyday consumers create some smiles at home this holiday season.”

whohasit.today doesn’t just track the new gaming consoles, but other hard to find electronics as well—like the nowhere-to-be-found new RTX 3080 video cards and Canon’s new mirrorless EOS R5 camera.

This year’s hottest toys are tracked by the service as well. Whether you’re looking for one of the many in-demand toys from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, the Harry Potter mystery wand, Cocomelon’s Musical Bedtime JJ doll, or the Squismallow plus dolls, whohasit.today says it can help.

Products experiencing limited availability due to the COVID-19 pandemic are also closely tracked by the app. This includes household items like Lysol sprays and wipes, but also products like propane backyard heaters and even bubble domes—which have become incredibly popular as restaurants around the country are attempting to come up with creative ways to continue to serve customers through the cold winter months.

And, if the app isn’t currently tracking the product you’re looking for, whohasit.today takes requests. “We certainly can’t respond to every product tracking request, but if there’s enough demand for a particular product, we’re not just willing but eager to add it to the list of products we monitor,” whohasit.today’s spokesperson said.

The whohasit.today app is free to download and the whohasit.today service is completely free to use. Grab it on the app store.