How can I change the default web browser on iPhone?

Can I use Chrome / Firefox as the system browser on iOS? How do I set my default browser on iPhone?

The default web browser can be changed from Safari on iOS 14 and later. Follow these steps to choose which web browser the iPhone launches automatically when opening links:

  1. Install the third-party web browser app (e.g. Edge, Firefox, DuckDuckGo)
  2. Launch Settings
  3. Scroll down and tap the web browser name
  4. Tap Default Browser App
  5. Select the web browser to use as iOS system default
